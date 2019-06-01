Cuthbert went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday night against the Rangers.

Cuthbert went deep in the second inning to kick off the scoring in this one, but the Rangers would put together a big sixth inning that Kansas City wasn't able to overcome. Cuthbert had his contract selected from Triple-A Omaha earlier in the day, and he got the start at the hot corner Friday night in place of Hunter Dozier (side), who's hoping to be back in action by Tuesday. The 26-year-old is off to a solid start after homering in his 2019 major-league debut, though he struggled to a .194/.282/.301 slash line over 30 games with the big club a season ago.

