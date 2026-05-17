Royals' Cole Ragans: Completes bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ragans (elbow) felt good after throwing a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.
The left-hander landed on the injured list with an elbow impingement after his May 6 start against Cleveland, but he was only briefly shut down from throwing and is now back to mound work. Ragans will be eligible to be reinstated during next weekend's series versus the Mariners, though it remains to be seen if he'll require a rehab assignment before returning from the IL.
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