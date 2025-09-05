Ragans (shoulder) is expected to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ragans has spent the majority of the season on the IL and has been on the shelf since mid-June due to a left rotator cuff strain. He ramped up his throwing program with bullpen sessions in mid-August, and the 28-year-old southpaw has progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment. Royals manager Matt Quatraro relayed Friday that Ragans is scheduled to pitch two innings Sunday and could ramp up his workload barring any setbacks.