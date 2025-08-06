The Royals announced Friday that Ragans (shoulder) remains on track with his throwing progression and has increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 120 feet, MLB.com reports.

Though Ragans seems to be making incremental progress in his recovery from a left rotator cuff strain, he still has yet to resume throwing bullpen sessions since landing on the injured list June 11. Assuming Kansas City is still planning on having Ragans get stretched back out as a starter during his rehab program, he's unlikely to be ready to slot back into the big-league rotation until late August in a best-case scenario.