The Royals placed Ragans on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 7, due to a left elbow impingement.

The left-hander departed his start against the Guardians on Wednesday due to a valgus extension overload in his left elbow -- also known as pitcher's elbow -- and he was initially expected to rest for a few days before the next steps of his recovery program were determined. Ragans said Thursday that he was already feeling much better than when he left Wednesday's contest, but he'll still spend at least the next couple of weeks on the IL after being diagnosed with the impingement. Stephen Kolek was called up from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move Friday and is a candidate to fill Ragans' spot in the starting rotation.