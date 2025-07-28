Ragans (shoulder) has been playing catch out to 105 feet and is extended to extend his throwing distance during the upcoming week, MLB.com reports.

If Ragans is able to stretch out his distance to around 120 feet and avoids any setbacks with his shoulder, he could be cleared to start throwing off a mound at some point next week. On the mend from a left rotator cuff strain that landed him on the injured list June 11, Ragans is progressing but still has several checkpoints to hit in the recovery process before he returns to the Kansas City rotation. At this point, the southpaw appears unlikely to be activated until the second half of August at the soonest.