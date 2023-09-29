Ragans (7-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 6.1 innings against the Tigers. He struck out eight.

Ragans shut out the Tigers over the first six innings, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the seventh after allowing a single and back-to-back walks. The lefty would eventually be charged with four runs in the frame, though two of those runs came across after he was relieved by Carlos Hernandez. Ragans has now allowed four or more runs in two of his last three starts, though it was the third consecutive outing in which he's gone at least six innings. He's also issued four walks in back-to-back starts.