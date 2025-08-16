Ragans (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen with increased velocity Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ragans' recovery from a left rotator cuff strain appears to be on track, with Friday marking his second bullpen session of the week. Manager Matt Quatraro noted encouraging signs, saying the southpaw showed "no pain, no restrictions in the delivery." While a formal timeline has yet to be established, his steady progress points toward a potential rehab assignment later this month and a possible return to the majors in 2025.