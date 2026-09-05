Lynch (4-5) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk without recording a strikeout over five innings.

Lynch was tagged for four runs in the first inning but did manage to settle in and log a season-high five innings. The 29-year-old also failed to record a strikeout for the first time in six outings since entering the rotation Aug. 7, and he owns an uninspiring 11:8 K:BB over that span. He'll carry a 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB across 66.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Diamondbacks next week.