Lynch (6-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Astros, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

Lynch delivered his first scoreless outing since joining the Kansas City rotation on August 7. It's the second consecutive victory for the 29-year-old, who has pitched exactly five frames in each of his past three outings while giving up seven runs with a 6:4 K:BB. As a starter this season, he has a 5.28 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB over 30.2 innings across eight starts. The left-hander next lines up to take the mound against the White Sox.