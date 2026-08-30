Lynch didn't factor into the decision against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

Most of the damage came via a second-inning two-run home run by Angel Martinez, and Lynch wasn't particularly efficient either. The left-hander did make progress on building himself up, however, as he reached the 70-pitch threshold for the first time this season on a positive note. He'll be aiming to increase his pitch count his next time out against Toronto, but Lynch now has a 6.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB in 15.2 innings since joining the rotation Aug. 7.