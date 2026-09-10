Lynch (5-5) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

This was Lynch's first win since moving into the rotation after the trade deadline. He has seen mixed results as a starter, allowing 19 runs (18 earned) over 25.2 innings across his seven starts so far, though he has gone five innings in each of his last two outings. For the season, he's at a 3.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 49:22 K:BB across 71.2 innings. He's projected to make his next start at Houston.