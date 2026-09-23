Lynch (6-6) earned the loss after allowing nine runs on seven hits and three walks against the White Sox on Tuesday. He struck out two.

Lynch was unable to contain the White Sox after recording his worst outing of the season. The southpaw allowed three homers, including two three-run long balls to Chase Meidroth and Randal Grichuk. Over 55 appearances (nine starts) this season, Lynch has posted a 4.13 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 54:26 K:BB over 80.2 innings. The 29-year-old is scheduled to make his next start in Game 162 against Cleveland on Sunday.