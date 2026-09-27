Lynch allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Sunday.

Lynch made his last 10 appearances of the season as a starter, but he had some struggles. He allowed nine home runs over 40 innings in those games while posting a 6.53 ERA in a starting role. Overall, he finished the campaign at a 6-6 record, 4.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 56:26 K:BB through 86 innings over 56 appearances. Lynch's success out of the bullpen compared to his poor showings as a starter could make it tough for him to stick in the rotation in future seasons.