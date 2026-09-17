Lynch (6-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Astros, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts over five innings.

Lynch threw his first scoreless outing as a starter for the Royals since joining the rotation on August 7. The 29-year-old has been better as of late, pitching five innings his last three times on the mound for seven earned runs. As a starter, he has allowed 19 runs (18 earned) over 30.2 innings across eight starts. The left-hander is slated to pitch next week against the White Sox.