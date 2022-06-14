site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Day off Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 14, 2022
4:39 pm ET
Rivera will sit Tuesday against the Giants.
Rivera sits after starting 18 straight games at third base. His .209/.254/.313 slash line over that stretch hardly looks like that of an everyday player, so it's possible he hits the bench on a more regular basis going forward. Nicky Lopez will start at the hot corner.
