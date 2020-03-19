Royals' Humberto Arteaga: Struggles through spring training
Arteaga had a .087/.160/.087 slash line in 13 games during spring training.
The 26-year-old was non-tendered by the Royals in early December but rejoined the club on a minor-league deal within a couple weeks. Arteaga made his major-league debut in 2019 and had a .488 OPS in 135 plate appearances, and his Cactus League performance certainly did him no favors in competition for a roster spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 171-180
It's never too late to improve your team, and some of these 10 players will make a difference...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 161-170
Closer values have gone down in Fantasy this year, which makes this a perfect range to grab...