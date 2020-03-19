Play

Arteaga had a .087/.160/.087 slash line in 13 games during spring training.

The 26-year-old was non-tendered by the Royals in early December but rejoined the club on a minor-league deal within a couple weeks. Arteaga made his major-league debut in 2019 and had a .488 OPS in 135 plate appearances, and his Cactus League performance certainly did him no favors in competition for a roster spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories