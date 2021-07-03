Arteaga was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Arteaga started in Friday's loss to the Dodgers with Trea Turner (finger) unavailable, and he went 0-for-3 with a run. However, he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for Alcides Escobar, who was acquired from the Royals on Friday and added to the active roster as part of a corresponding move.