site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-hunter-dozier-day-off-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Day off Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dozier will sit Tuesday against the Giants.
Dozier started each of the last four games, appearing at first base, right field and designated hitter. Carlos Santana, Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez will fill those three spots Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read