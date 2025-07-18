McArthur (elbow) has suffered a setback in his recovery, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

McArthur had two screws placed in his elbow over the offseason to help stabilize his fractured right elbow. He recently had the screws removed, but he hasn't been progressing well through his throwing program since then. The 28-year-old righty will now undergo additional testing to determine next steps, and there's no telling when he'll return to the mound for Kansas City.