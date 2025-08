The Royals optioned Bowlan to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Bowlan will depart Kansas City's bullpen to help make room for new additions Ryan Bergert and Bailey Falter on the active roster. Bowlan owns a 4.73 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 26.2 innings in the majors, though he may return to the Royals down the stretch if the big club needs a fresh arm.