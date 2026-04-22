Bowlan (groin) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, per MLB.com.

Bowlan is recovering from a right groin strain, which forced him to the 15-day injured list last week. The right-hander, who holds a solid 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB across seven innings this year, is first eligible to come off the IL ahead of the April 28 series opener versus San Francisco and could be ready to return by then.