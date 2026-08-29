Bowlan didn't allow a hit or a walk but hit one batsman and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Jhoan Duran last pitched Wednesday, his lone appearance of the week, so it's curious that he didn't get the closing assignment Friday. Duran's last save came Aug. 19 versus the Marlins. Bowlan got the job done Friday despite a little shakiness, earning his second save of the season to go with 11 holds. Bowlan's picked up both saves and six of his holds since the All-Star break, a span in which he's allowed a modest five runs over 18 innings. He's at a 2.77 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 60:14 K:BB across 48.2 innings this season, gaining trust in high-leverage spots along the way.