Bowlan (groin) is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Bowlan landed on the 15-day IL on April 13 due to a right groin strain. He's been throwing bullpen sessions and will now take another step in his rehab by seeing game action. Bowlan is eligible to return from the injured list Tuesday, and it's feasible that he'll be ready to return to Philadelphia's bullpen at that time.