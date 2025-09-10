Bowlan will serve as the Royals' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals are seemingly going to rely on their bullpen to get through Wednesday's contest, and they'll start by sending out Bowlan for the first handful of outs. The 28-year-old owns a 3.57 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 35.1 innings on the season and has five appearances of at least two innings, so there's a chance he remains in Wednesday's contest past the first frame before getting the hook.