India was removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays after getting hit on the elbow by a pitch, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

India was able to run for himself and play defense after taking a 95-mph fastball off his left elbow in the third inning, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter when it was his turn to hit again in the fifth. The Royals will take a closer look at him to determine the severity of the injury, but the fact that he initially remained in the game suggests the damage isn't severe.