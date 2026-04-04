Royals' Jonathan India: Sitting out Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
India isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers.
India will take a seat in the dugout to begin Saturday's twin bill after going 3-for-12 with a homer, five RBI and two runs scored during Kansas City's previous series against the Twins. Nick Loftin will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
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