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India isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

India will take a seat in the dugout to begin Saturday's twin bill after going 3-for-12 with a homer, five RBI and two runs scored during Kansas City's previous series against the Twins. Nick Loftin will start at the keystone and bat eighth.

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