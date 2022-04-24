Bubic didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 13-7 loss to Seattle, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk with one strikeout in two innings.

Bubic surrendered two runs in the first inning on a J.P. Crawford home run, two more in the second and one in the third before being pulled. That's now two poor starts in three turns for the 24-year-old, who's permitted 11 runs and 21 base runners in seven innings compared to just five strikeouts on the season. He's tentatively scheduled to take the mound next against the Yankees on Friday.