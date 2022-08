Bubic (2-7) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against Minnesota. He struck out seven.

Minnesota had little trouble getting to Bubic on Monday as he failed to record a clean inning all night. The effort breaks a five-start stretch in which Bubic maintained a 2.27 ERA and 1.04 WHIP and notched four quality starts. He will try to get back on track in his next scheduled start this weekend in Tampa Bay.