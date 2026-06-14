Royals' Kris Bubic: MRI yields good news

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Sunday that Bubic underwent another MRI that showed nothing structurally wrong with his left elbow or shoulder, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

After being forced to the 15-day injured list May 18 due to a sore left elbow, Bubic made enough progress to gain clearance to head out on a rehab assignment. During his start Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha, Bubic experienced a shoulder issue, which was likely a contributing factor in him getting lit up for five earned runs on eight hits and one walk while recording just four outs. Fortunately, follow-up tests didn't reveal anything overly concerning, so the Royals were comfortable allowing Bubic to resume playing catch Sunday. Assuming he incurs no further setbacks during his throwing progression, Bubic could head back out on his rehab assignment at some point in the next week or two.