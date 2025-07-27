The Royals placed Bubic (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Sunday after he was diagnosed with a left rotator cuff strain.

Coming out of his start in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Guardians, Bubic complained of shoulder stiffness, and the Royals quickly determined after sending him in for further evaluation that he was dealing with an injury to his rotator cuff. According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Bubic will undergo further testing before the team determines his next steps, but the left-hander is a good bet to miss more than the minimum 15 days while he recovers from the injury. The loss of Bubic -- who earned his first All-Star nod after compiling a 2.55 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 116 strikeouts in 116.1 innings over his first 20 starts of the season -- is a devastating blow to a Kansas City rotation that has already been without ace Cole Ragans (shoulder) since early June.