Bubic (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with the Royals' Arizona Complex League affiliate on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bubic is working his way back from last April's Tommy John surgery and is finally ready to pitch in games again. It's possible he could be ready to rejoin the big club in early June after his 30-day rehab window expires, but Bubic does have options left so the Royals could keep him in the minors indefinitely if he doesn't look ready.