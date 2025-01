The Royals and Bubic avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bubic thrived in relief in 2024 in his first full year back from Tommy John surgery, holding a 2.67 ERA and 39:5 K:BB over 30.1 frames. The lefty will be stretched out in spring training as the Royals consider him for their rotation.