Bubic is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Orioles in Kansas City.
After Bubic blanked the Astros over five innings while scattering five hits and three walks in a no-decision over the weekend, it doesn't come as a major surprise that he'll receive a second turn through the rotation. Considering he entered his start against Houston with a 12.83 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in his 13.1 innings on the season with the big club, however, Bubic may be tough to trust even in a home matchup against a cellar-dwelling Orioles squad.