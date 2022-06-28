Bubic (1-5) took the loss Monday as the Royals were downed 10-4 by the Rangers, surrendering seven runs (five earned) on nine hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

The southpaw tossed 53 of 87 pitches in a shaky performance, and while Bubic didn't get much help from his defense, one of Kansas City's two errors on the night was his own. The 24-year-old has a 7.65 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 31:23 K:BB through 37.2 innings as a starter this season, and he could lose his rotation spot once Daniel Lynch (finger) is ready to return.