Isbel (wrist) went 2-for-3 with a home run and stolen base Thursday while serving as the designated hitter in a rehab game for the Royals' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate.

The 22-year-old made his first appearance in affiliated ball since April 17 after being sidelined with a fractured hamate bone, per Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com. Given the lengthy layoff, Isbel will likely stick around in Arizona for a few more contests before reporting back to High-A Wilmington. Prior to getting shut down with injury, Isbel was slashing .348/.423/.630 through his first 13 games in the Carolina League.