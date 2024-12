The Royals and Wright avoid arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.8 million contract Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wright will make the same salary in 2025 as he made in 2024 when he missed the season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound and hopes to be without restrictions during spring training as he competes for a spot in the Royals' rotation.