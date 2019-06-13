Duda (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Duda has been sidelined since the end of April with a lumbar strain, but he's ready to rejoin the Royals after completing a 12-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha during which he slashed .286/.348/.429 with one homer and a 4:0 BB:K. Prior to landing on the IL, Duda slashed .174/.304/.326 with two homers and eight RBI in 18 games. Kelvin Gutierrez was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move, though he'll stick around for Thursday's game against the Tigers before reporting to Omaha.

