Garcia went 1-for-3 with a base hit in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

Garcia had made each of his first 74 starts of the season as the Royals' leadoff hitter, but he was dropped down to seventh and eighth in the batting order over the final two games of the weekend in Texas. His slide down the lineup comes while he's mustered a .152/.221/.177 slash line over 20 games thus far in June. The Royals haven't yet settled on a replacement for Garcia atop the lineup, as both Adam Frazier (thumb) and Nick Loftin received turns in the leadoff spot to close out the weekend.