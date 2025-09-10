Massey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Massey will hit the bench for the second straight day while the Guardians send another lefty (Logan Allen) to the bump. Massey has played fairly regularly against right-handed pitching since he returned from the injured list Aug. 25, but he might have to settle for more of a part-time role after the Royals got Jonathan India back from the shelf Tuesday.