Royals' Michael Massey: Idle against lefty again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Massey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
The left-handed-hitting Massey will hit the bench for the second straight day while the Guardians send another lefty (Logan Allen) to the bump. Massey has played fairly regularly against right-handed pitching since he returned from the injured list Aug. 25, but he might have to settle for more of a part-time role after the Royals got Jonathan India back from the shelf Tuesday.
