Massey went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

Massey hadn't been in the lineup since Saturday, with two of his three games out of the lineup coming against left-handed pitchers. The lefty-hitting second baseman has two multi-hit efforts over his last three games but looks set to end the year in a timeshare as the Royals also try to keep Adam Frazier and Jonathan India involved at the keystone. Massey has posted an uninspiring .233/.258/.300 slash line with three home runs, two steals, 19 RBI and 17 runs scored over 268 plate appearances this season.