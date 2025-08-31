Royals' Michael Wacha: Activated for Sunday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Royals reinstated Wacha (personal) from the paternity list to start Sunday's game against the Tigers.
The right-hander has been away from the team for the past couple days to be with his growing family, but he's back with the Royals for his usual turn through the rotation Sunday versus Detroit. Wacha will look to maintain his strong form through five August starts, as he has a 2.87 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB over 31.1 innings this month.
