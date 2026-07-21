Royals' Michael Wacha: Excellent in first post-break start

Wacha allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters over six innings in a no-decision versus San Francisco on Monday.

Wacha ended the first half of the campaign on a sour note, giving up 10 runs over 10.2 frames in losses to the Phillies and Mets. The veteran hurler seemed to benefit from the All-Star break, as he looked much better in twirling a quality start Monday. The only run Wacha allowed came on a Heliot Ramos fourth-inning homer, and the right-handed pitcher was in line for the win upon his exit, though he had to settle for a no-decision when closer Alex Lange blew the lead in the ninth. Despite that disappointment, Wacha appeared to get back on track, and he'll look to get back into the win column in his next start, which lines up to be a road matchup in Detroit.