Royals' Michael Wacha: Just misses quality start

Wacha tossed 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Wacha pitched well, giving up just one run on a Royce Lewis homer. The veteran hurler looked like he was on his way to a fourth straight quality start, but manager Matt Quatraro elected to pull him with two outs in the sixth inning (at 94 pitches) with Lewis coming up for another turn at the plate. Wacha did make it four straight outings with two or fewer earned runs, and he's lowered his season ERA to 3.44 with the effective stretch. He lines up for a tough next start in what's projected to be a road matchup versus the Dodgers.