Wacha (8-10) took the loss against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Wacha gave up a run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings but still turned in a quality start on a season-high 108 pitches. It was the first time the 34-year-old allowed more than two earned runs since July 5, and he's now pitched into the sixth frame in seven straight outings. He'll take a 3.39 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 108:38 K:BB across 148.2 innings into a home rematch with the Tigers next weekend.