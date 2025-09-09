The Royals placed Wacha on the 7-day injured list Tuesday after he was diagnosed with a concussion, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wacha was involved in a minor off-the-field accident and is headed back to Kansas City to be evaluated further. He had been scheduled to start Wednesday in Cleveland, but that will no longer happen. Wacha will be eligible to return as soon as Sept. 16 versus the Mariners, but it's unclear at this point whether he will be ready by that date. The Royals have not announced a replacement for Wacha in the rotation.