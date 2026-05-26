Royals' Michael Wacha: Settles for no-decision vs. Yankees

Wacha did not factor into the decision Monday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings.

Wacha surrendered two runs in the second inning, including a solo homer by Cody Bellinger, but the veteran right-hander settled in afterward. Over his final five innings, Wacha allowed just two hits and closed the outing by retiring 10 straight batters. Monday marked his fifth consecutive quality start and also his fifth outing of at least seven innings this season. He lowered his season ERA to 2.69 while carrying a 1.02 WHIP and 60:22 K:BB across 70.1 innings. Wacha is scheduled to face Cincinnati in his next start.