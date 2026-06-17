Royals' Michael Wacha: Settles for quality start Tuesday

Wacha didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Royals, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

The veteran righty didn't get much run support early and left the mound after 90 pitches (65 strikes) headed for his sixth loss of the season, but Wacha got bailed out when Kansas City tied it up in the top of the seventh inning. The quality start was his 10th of the season, marking the fourth straight campaign in which he's reached double digits, but he's had a bumpy beginning to June, posting a 5.30 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in 18.2 innings over three starts. Wacha will look for his first win since May 9 in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Tampa Bay.