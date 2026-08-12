Royals' Michael Wacha: Turns in quality start

Wacha allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Wacha put together a quality start for the fourth time in five starts since the All-Star break. In that span, he's allowed 10 runs (eight earned) over 31.1 innings. Wacha remains effective at eating innings -- he's covered six or more frames in 18 of his 24 starts this season while pitching to a 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 117:41 K:BB through 150.2 innings overall. The veteran's next start is projected to come at home versus the Athletics.