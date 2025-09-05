Cameron allowed three runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Thursday.

Cameron initially wasn't expected to pitch versus the Angels, but he got the call for Thursday after Seth Lugo (back) was placed on the injured list. Cameron has been battling fatigue recently, but with Lugo joining Cole Ragans (shoulder) and Kris Bubic (shoulder) on the injured list, Cameron will likely need to stay in the rotation in September. He's allowed four or more runs in four of his eight starts since the All-Star break. He also matched his season high in walks Thursday, which he hadn't done since his big-league debut April 30 versus the Rays. Cameron has still been positive overall with a 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 88:36 K:BB across 113 innings through 20 starts, but it's clear his career-high workload across all levels is taking a toll. Assuming the Royals don't build in extra rest for the 26-year-old, he is projected to make his next start on the road in Cleveland.